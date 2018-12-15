Meghan, Harry release adorable photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use unseen wedding picture for their Christmas card. Picture: Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use unseen wedding picture for their Christmas card. Picture: Kensington Palace

Beautiful new pictures of the young royals - Prince William, Prince Harry and their families - have been released as the royal family counts down to Christmas.

To celebrate the occasion, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photograph taken during their wedding reception on May 19 at Frogmore House at Windsor.

The moody black-and-white photograph by Chris Allerton shows the royal couple back-on, arms around each other's waists, as they watch celebratory fireworks.

Harry is in a suit while Meghan is wearing the white halter-neck gown she chose for the reception after their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor.

The pair are expecting their first baby in March or April.

This never seen before wedding photo features on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card this year. Picture: Chris Allerton/Kensington Palace

Harry's older brother Prince William, his wife Catherine, and children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, eight months, were photographed in the gardens of their country home, Amner Hall, in rural Norfolk.

The photographs shows the family in casual clothes - William and Catherine are in demin jeans, while Prince George sports a pair of gumboots.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince William is wearing an open-necked checked shirt, while the rest of his family are in warm wooden jumpers and cardigans.

Photographer Matt Porteous took the images during the British autumn, and captured baby Prince Louis smiling directly into the camera, held by his mum.

This gorgeous family photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children will be their Christmas card this year. Picture: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

The two families have chosen the photographs to appear on their Christmas cards, which are going out this week.

Harry and William's father Prince Charles also released his Christmas card photograph, an image of him sitting on a park bench smiling at his wife Camilla.

Photographer Hugo Burnand photographed them several months ago, in the British summer, in the gardens of their home at Clarence House.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the grounds of Clarence House. Picture: Hugo Burnand

Despite widespread reports of a rift between the two young royal couples, they are spending Christmas together with the Queen at Sandringham.

William and Catherine and their brood will stay at Amner Hall, a few kilometres from Queen's Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, while Harry and Meghan, and, possibly Meghan's mother Doria, will stay on the Sandringham Estate.

Unconfirmed reports of a rift between the brothers, supposedly due to tension between their wives, emerged after Harry and Meghan decided not to move into an apartment at Kensington Palace alongside William and Catherine, but relocate to Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle.