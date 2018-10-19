Menu
Meghan is wearing a dress that us regular folk can't buy yet.
Meghan, Harry talk baby names

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2018 6:13 AM

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been grilled on what they are going to name their child.

A 12-year-old boy named Charlie Wolf asked the question the world wants to know the answer to while Meghan and Harry travelled on a Melbourne tram.

"We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them," Meghan replied.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, took the tram to the beach to meet lifeguards and volunteers that help keep the beach clean.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex passes an Australian Rules football during an event at Government House in Melbourne. Picture: AP
Earlier in the day, Meghan wowed onlookers after she deftly handballed a Sherrin like a professional.

The couple is set to return to Sydney for the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded veterans started by Prince Harry.

