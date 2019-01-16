Aussie kids ecstatic over Meghan and Harry letter

A New South Wales family have received a letter from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with a personal touch. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

AN AUSSIE family is ecstatic after receiving a thank you letter from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with a personal touch.

While the Duke and Duchess were on their tour of Australia last year, Kelwyn White's three children Maddie, Finn, Sienna and Hamish wrote to the royal duo in hope that they might join them for afternoon tea.

And while the family might have been disappointed they did not attend, the NSW mother revealed on Twitter her kids were "super excited" to receive the note, penned by a Kensington Palace aide.

Ms White’s children invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to afternoon tea during their tour of Australia last year. Picture: Twitter/@nywlek

"A couple of months ago the kids decided to write to Harry & Meghan and invite them to afternoon tea whilst they toured Australia. Today they were super excited to receive a reply from @KensingtonRoyal," Ms White wrote on Twitter.

In the letter, the aide wrote Meghan and Harry had asked her to thank the for their "lovely letter".

Apologising for the delay in Kensington Palace's response, the children were told their menu on offer to Meghan and Harry "sounded delightful", although it wasn't revealed what royal spread they were planning to dish up.

Meghan and Harry’s Australian visit marked their first official royal tour. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

"Although Their Royal Highnesses were unable to take up your kind invitation, they have asked me to send a photograph for each of you as a special thank you," the letter read.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did and send you their warmest thank and very best wishes."

The children were “super excited” to have received the letter. Picture: Twitter/@nywlek

Enclosed with the letter were four black and white photos of the Duke and Duchess on their wedding day, and Ms White shared a snap of her excited children holding them along with the touching note.

The touching note was penned by a Kensington Palace aide. Picture: Twitter/@nywlek

Meghan and Harry's visit to Australia last year was their first official royal tour.

Yesterday while visiting community groups in Birkenhead, Merseyside, the Duchess revealed to fans the couple are expecting their first child in late April.