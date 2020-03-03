Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last royal date revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final engagement amid their dramatic "Megxit" from the royal family has been revealed.

The couple will join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London next week.

This will also mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first appearance alongside the royal family since their bombshell "Megxit" announcement in January.

Harry and Meghan caused a crisis after revealing they would step away from full-time royal duties and into a so-called dual role, supporting the Queen and earning their own money.

However, after tense negotiations, Harry and Meghan will now detach from the monarchy completely, to be based in Canada and North America, with their young son Archie Harrison from March 31.

Meghan Markle is farewell to royal life. Picture: Getty Images

New details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s final appearance with the royal family have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

New details about their final appearance as working royals have been announced. Harry, 35, and his former Suits actor wife, 38, will attend service in London on March 9, to be broadcast live on the BBC.

International boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua will deliver a reflection, while singers Alexandra Burke and Walking Away singer Craig David will perform.

Guests of honour among the 2000-strong congregation will include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland, high commissioners, ambassadors, faith leaders and more than 800 schoolchildren, the British media reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured in 2018. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

It is expected that, as royal tradition dictates, sixth-in-line Harry will sit with Meghan in the second row of seats behind the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate during the service.

The Queen and the royal family will meet people involved in the service and walk past the Commonwealth flag bearers as they leave.

Prince Andrew will be absent this year, having stepped down from public life following a disastrous TV interview over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an explosive TV documentary last year, Prince Harry confirmed there were tensions with his brother, Prince William, and they were no longer close.

"We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and I know he will always be there for me," Harry said on Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly."

Meghan opened up about her struggle to adapt to the scrutiny of royal life, calling the attention on her "damaging".

"I've said for a long time to H (Prince Harry), it's not enough to just survive something, right? Like, that's not the point of life," she said. "You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy.

"I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.

"I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging."

