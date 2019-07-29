Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meghan Markle has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue
Meghan Markle has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue
News

Meghan guest edits British Vogue

29th Jul 2019 8:13 AM

MEGHAN, wife of Prince Harry, has chosen to feature 15 women she considers 'Forces for change' on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue that she guest edited.

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child in May, spent seven months working with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on the issue.

The former actress, 37, said in a statement she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue - usually the year's most read - to "the values, causes and people making impact in the world today".

The cover of the magazine, which will be available on August 2, features names like teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women's rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, and model and former refugee Adut Akech are among others featured in a list that also includes mental health and diversity campaigners.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages," Meghan said in the statement.

The issue also features a "candid conversation" between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama, and an interview with veteran primatologist Jane Goodall.

More Stories

fashion meghan markle royal family vogue

Top Stories

    Coffs Coast shopping centre listed on market

    premium_icon Coffs Coast shopping centre listed on market

    News The centre is said to have a fully leased net annual income return of around $2.3 million.

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    Crime Instant disqualification for high speeds by learner driver

    Piglets, trucks and surfing: 11 things to do this week

    premium_icon Piglets, trucks and surfing: 11 things to do this week

    Whats On From a piglet cuddling marathon to the Lennox Longboard Classic

    100+ photos of the people and action of derby day

    premium_icon 100+ photos of the people and action of derby day

    People and Places All the pictures from a massive day of footy