Meghan and Kate’s awkward reunion

Meghan Markle was seen giving a little wave to her sister-in-law Kate as they met publicly for the first time since the 'Megxit' bombshell.

The Duchess of Sussex mouthed "hello" to Kate as she found her seat at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service before turning her attention back to Harry.

They exchanged a brief ‘hello’ as William and Kate arrived.

Harry and Meghan then mostly spoke with Harry’s uncle, Prince Edward.

The Duke of Sussex also said "hello" and smiled at his brother before sitting next to his wife.

Sophie Wessex, who was sitting behind Kate, leaned to chat with her, while Harry and Meghan caught up with Prince Edward.

Meghan later chatted animatedly to Edward as they waited for the Queen to arrive, with Harry joining in the conversation and putting his arm on the back of Meghan's chair as he did so.

Harry and Meghan were seated a row behind the Cambridges and didn’t engage much in conversation. Picture: Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This time last year Meghan and Kate greeted each other with a kiss on each cheek, but this time around, it was a much more reserved display.

They were also shown their seats rather than walking behind the Queen like last year.

A source said the sudden change was made on Sunday - despite the Order of Service already having been signed off and printed.

The celebration will be the last royal engagement for the Sussexes before they start their new life in Canada.

Harry, William, Meghan and Kate depart the Abbey with Prince Charles. Picture: Phil Harris / Pool via AP

It was the couple’s last official royal appearance. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There have been rumours of a rift between the two royal couples, with tensions allegedly rising with the announcement of Harry's departure from the royal family.

William and Kate were reportedly "incandescent with rage" when they found out the Sussexes plans to leave after the news had been shared with the public.

Prince Andrew, who attended the service last year, was also missing after stepping back from royal duties amid criticism over his friend with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sun revealed that the Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour long heart-to-hear talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future.

She told him over lunch that he would be welcome back if he and Meghan ever decided to rejoin the royals.

It has also been reported that Prince Harry's relationship with his dad is "rock solid" despite quitting royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex has spent hours with Prince Charles since returning to the UK last week to fulfil his final duties as a royal.

Meghan gave a surprise appearance at Robert Clack School, Dagenham, East London, to mark International Women's Day.

It was her final solo engagement as a royal - and Meghan urged her young audience to "speak up for what is right".

She also revealed that 10-month-old Archie is starting to walk.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.