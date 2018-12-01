Meghan, Kate ‘definitely not best friends’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Paul Grover

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are "definitely not best friends" but still managed to have a "wonderful time" last Christmas - despite reports of tension between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Earlier this week it was claimed Prince William had invited Meghan to spend Christmas with his family after Harry accused his older brother of not "rolling out the red carpet" for his fiancee.

"They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That's when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them," an insider told Vanity Fair.

Reports are emerging that things might not be quite so cosy between the fab four. Picture: Paul Grover

But despite the tension between the brothers a source has since told People that Meghan and Harry's Christmas with the Cambridges last year had been a "wonderful time".

"I think the two women got on - they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together," they said.

In the past week, multiple reports have emerged claiming the Duchess of Sussex has caused tension in the royal family.

A new report claims Kate and Meghan got on last Christmas — but aren’t best friends. Picture: Clive Mason

It's been confirmed Harry and Meghan have decided not to move into a Kensington Palace apartment next door to the Cambridges and will instead take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

"The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments," a royal source told The Sun.

"But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers."

There have also been claims that Meghan wakes up at 5am everyday and bombards staff with text messages, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also lost two staff members in the last six months.

Kate was said to be in tears after a wedding fitting for Princess Charlotte. Picture: Andrew Matthews

It's also been reported Meghan's wedding planning left Kate in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid gown.

Kate, who had just given birth to Prince Louis, was quite "emotional" at the time, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry was also reportedly warned by the Queen about Meghan's behaviour in the lead up to the wedding after the Suits actor became unhappy she would not wear the tiara of her choice, according to The Sun.