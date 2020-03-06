Meghan all smiles on return to London

Meghan Markle has stepped out in the London rain ahead of her final round of appearances as a senior royal, after being spotted at one of the city's fanciest hotels.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, was all smiles on a miserable London day, but the constant drizzle did not appear to dampen her enthusiasm.

She will appear with her husband, Prince Harry, 35, at the Endeavour Fund Awards early on Friday morning (Australian time), which recognises the sporting achievements of wounded military members.

TheDuchess was wearing a chic camel coat and a $A1200 pair of Aquazzura black heels as she left The Goring Hotel, where rooms can cost up to $A16,000 per night. The hotel, which is just minutes from Buckingham Palace, was also the establishment where Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate and the rest of the Middleton family, stayed the night before she married Prince William in 2011.

Prince Harry was also seen exiting the hotel as a staff member held an umbrella over his head to avoid the rain.

The couple has five days of official engagements, which will be their last as full-time royals.

When they jet off from London early next Tuesday, it's unclear when they will be back as they continue to set up their new life in Canada.

Baby Archie has been a no-show this week, with the couple leaving him behind in Canada.

The Queen, who had lunch with her grandson at Windsor Castle last week, has reportedly left the door open for them to return to the royal family.

They have been given a 12-month probation period for their new deal, where they aim to become financially independent.

The Sun reported that royal sources said Prince Harry was feeling "emotional" as he approached his final round of royal engagements.

At his first engagement back in the UK, the Duke of Sussex said, "just call me Harry" as he appeared at an eco-tourism conference in Scotland.

Baby Archie stayed behind in Canada as his parents returned to London for their last official royal engagements. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan and Prince Harry were last in the UK together in January before the terms of their Megxit were agreed.

Part of the Megxit deal means the couple won't be using the term royal, meaning they will have to rename their Sussex Royal website and Instagram account.

However, Prince Harry will remain sixth-in-line to the throne and retain his HRH status - although he won't use it.

He must also ditch his honorary military positions for at least 12 months before the Queen reviews the deal.

As well as the appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, the couple will be at Saturday's Mountbatten Festival of Music at London's Royal Albert Hall.

- with The Sun