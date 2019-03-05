Meg Mac on tour

THE best is yet to come for Australia's own melodic genius, Meg Mac.

Starting 2019 with a bang, Meg Mac will be touring America, UK, Europe and Australia to promote her forthcoming set of new recordings.

The first track taken from Meg Mac's imminent record, Give Me My Name Back is a compelling rallying cry about reclaiming identity, dignity and self-worth.

"This song is about standing up for yourself. It's for everyone who has lost an important part of themselves, which they need to reclaim in order to move forward with their lives," Meg Mac said.

"I can't wait to take this new show around the country. Singing live is the most enjoyable thing I do. I'll be playing songs from my new record as well as the songs you know from my first EP and Low Blows album.

"It's going to be a powerful new show, so I really hope you can join me on the tour."

Meg Mac's Low Blows album debuted at number two on the ARIA album chart and her platinum-plus debut EP Roll Up Your Sleeves has racked up almost 20 million plays on Spotify.

The London Evening Standard recently called Meg Mac one of the hot new rising stars on the radar right now.

Don't miss your chance to see Meg Mac live at C.ex Coffs.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: April 12 from 8pm.

Tickets are $35, visit cex.com.au