The draft Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approvals, released last month, is open for consultation until the end of the month.
Meeting on controversial logging changes today

Jasmine Minhas
by
14th Jun 2018 6:00 AM

A "TOWN HALL” meeting will be held tonight in Coffs Harbour on the NSW Government's proposed changes to logging rules on North Coast state forests.

A number of these meetings are being held across the state following claims by conservationists that the NSW Government 'refuses' to provide local public briefings on the proposed changes.

The draft Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approvals, released last month, will open up protected oldgrowth forests for logging, establish a clearfelling zone and allow 'intensified logging', claims the North East Forest Alliance.

The draft is open for consultation until June 29.

"Conservation groups have analysed the proposed changes and will provide a detailed community briefing at the Cavanbah Hall meeting,” Bellingen Environment Centre's Ashley Love said.

"Up to twenty town hall meetings are being held buy conservation groups throughout NSW during the month on the proposed forest management changes, culminating in the final town hall meeting in NSW Parliament House in Sydney on June 20 and a rally outside Parliament House on the following day."

The Coffs Harbour meeting will take place at the Cavanbah Centre starting from 6.30pm.

