Meet the new ‘smarter’ Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn hits them that hard, the ball explodes in a haze of Heat colour. Picture: Liam Kidston

Chris Lynn wants to send more balls flying over the roof of the Gabba.

But the Brisbane Heat star knows he may have to rein in his big-hitting ways for the sake of his team's Big Bash League title hopes.

Lynn will captain the Heat when they begin their BBL09 campaign against the Sydney Thunder at the Gabba on Tuesday night.

The Heat haven't won the BBL since their sole triumph in 2012-13 and will enter this summer's tournament as favourites following the signing of South African superstar AB de Villiers.

Lynn has whacked 123 sixes in his BBL career and earned a reputation as the most exciting batsman in the tournament's history.

In 2016, Lynn smashed a Shaun Tait delivery so far it landed on the roof of the Gabba and ended up in the nearby practice nets.

Nothing gets Lynn's heart racing like the sight of a white ball flying more than 100m, but the Brisbane local said he has to be patient for the Heat to be a title contender.

"I've always wanted to hit the ball not just over the ropes for six, but out of the stadium," Lynn said.

"We're another year down the track and I've realised I have a lot more time. I need to understand the situation of the game and bat a little bit smarter than I did last year.

"I'm really confident where I am at the moment.

"It's a big year but I don't want to put too much pressure on the boys. I want them to go out there and have fun.

"I know we'll have plenty of fun off the field, so let's transfer that to the field."

A focused Lynn will captain the Heat in BBL09. Picture: Liam Kidston

Lynn, 29, warmed up for the BBL by being crowned player-of-the-tournament in an Abu Dhabi Ten10 competition last month.

His troublesome shoulder and neck injuries have eased over the past year and Lynn said he wanted to make the most of his fitness with a strong BBL.

"I feel as good as I have for a while, and touch wood, I haven't been injured for 18 months now," he said.

"That doesn't mean you're going to score a thousand runs. Just because you're fit, it doesn't mean you're going to bash it.

"I feel in a good space in terms of where I'm at with my cricket. I feel like I can lead the boys without putting too much pressure on myself."

The Heat won't get the services of de Villiers until midway through the tournament next month, with rising English star Tom Banton to open the batting alongside Gold Coast slugger Max Bryant, dubbed the "Baby Bash Brother" last summer.

They have lost Test duo Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns to baggy green duties, and the availability of paceman James Pattinson is also up in the air.

Former Test opener Matt Renshaw has set himself up for a big BBL campaign after blasting 139 from 60 balls for Toombul on Saturday.