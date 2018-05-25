Menu
Dean and Ryan will be at The Coffs Hotel tonight from 8.30pm.
Meet the Married at First Sight stars

Rachel Vercoe
by
25th May 2018 10:00 AM

THERE'S a couple of blokes from popular TV series Married at First Sight you might recognise tonight if you make your way to The Coffs Hotel.

Dean Wells and Ryan Gallagher, from the latest season of Married at First Sight are staying at The Coffs Hotel tonight and will be heading to the bar for a beer or two from 8.30pm.

The Australian TV show Married at First Sight is a controversial social experiment where expert matchmakers see if science can predict true love in couples who will get married at first sight.

Dean was married to Tracey and Ryan to Davina. There was drama riddled throughout the latest series after Davina and Dean met up behind their partners backs.

Ladies, or gents, now is your opportunity to meet the men, ask your questions, grab a signature and take a memorable photo.

