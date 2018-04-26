Meet the man behind the NCF match reports

Tim Klingbiel in his younger days before turning his hand to writing in-depth match reports.

AFTER a typical day at work crunching numbers and tackling other financial complexities, Boambee Bomber Tim Klingbiel finds solace in his local football.

"When organising people's finances, which is typically a very time-critical and high-stress part of their lives, football is an excellent escape," he said.

"It's great for switching mental gears - going from being cooped up in an office, to being out on the park where spatial awareness and peripheral vision become infinitely more important than going square-eyed looking at a computer screen is always a refreshing transition."

While he's been on the field a Bomber for the better part of seven years, Tim is perhaps better known for his work behind the computer. In 2017, Tim was approached by NCF to become their senior match report writer.

"I felt that after a long time with minimal coverage, fans of local football who were unable to attend games deserved some comprehensive write-ups of what was happening in senior football," he said.

From July to September last year, Tim wrote more than 50,000 words worth of content which detailed key games, reported down to the minute.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, not only from internationally-located or interstate NCF fans who feel like they can still be updated," he said.

"I've also done a couple of pieces on the lower divisions to ensure clubs who have sometimes been overlooked in the past can still have their names up in lights and avoid focusing on the same two or three clubs each week as has unfortunately tended to happen in years gone by."

Women's football has also become a major focus for Tim with plans to continue covering their games throughout the 2018 season.

"The unprecedented success of the Matildas and the rapid recent development of the W-League has sparked a level of passion from the football community that just keeps going from strength to strength," he said.

"Last year's 1st Division grand final between Boambee and Woolgoolga was an incredible showcase of the skill level and athleticism the local girls are delivering and the drama and vicissitudes of that match will surely have drawn in a few new faces to this year's games."

Tim admitted writing these thousand-word-long articles can be tricky when juggling a full-time job.

"The reports almost inevitably get done at 1am in the morning but as it's something I'm passionate about, it never feels tedious."

"Ultimately I do my best to combine information which covers the key points of each game and offers people some interesting pieces of trivia and history they may not have previously known while being as unbiased as possible, but still colourful enough to make for an enjoyable read."