Meet the lucky apprentices working on $232 million project

AMAZING EXPEREINCE: On the Lismore Base Hospital's new North Tower, Laser Plumbing & Electrical Lismore apprentices Bailey Engler and Matthew Nagas and plumbing supervisor Will Ward, reflect on the up-skilling opportunities they have gained by working on such a significant infrastructure project. Marc Stapelberg

WORKING on a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar infrastructure project has given two young men a good start to their plumbing careers.

Standing 65m above ground level on top of the new Lismore Base Hospital's North Tower, Laser Plumbing & Electrical Lismore's Bailey Engler, 18, and Matthew Nagas, 30, said they were excited to be learning their trade on such a big site.

Together with plumbing superior Will Ward, the pair are part of a 15-strong team - a small but integral key in the $232.5 million third stage of the hospital redevelopment

He said the Laser team were enjoying working with the John Holland Group, on Stage 3B2, where their work includes civil stormwater, hydraulic and fire services.

Mr Ward said first year apprentice Mr Engler, who is from Iluka, and second year apprentice Mr Nagas, of Casino, were currently working on the fire lines.

"Bailey and Matthew are working on big fire hydrant mains for fire protection at the moment," he said.

"This is great experience as bigger projects such as this will widen their horizons, there's a lot of details in a hospital and once they've done this work they can do anything."

Mr Engler said the variety of the work was interesting.

"I like that we do a lot of different work on this site, you are not doing the same work all the same," he said.

Mr Nagas agreed: "It's great experience here, it's good to learn new ways of working."

Mr Ward said because of the complexities of working on a multi-level site, each apprentice worked one-on-one with a qualified tradesman.

Laser Plumbing & Electrical Lismore director Jake Campbell said the firm was pleased to have apprentices at the site since the beginning.

"We have been working on the hospital project since 2014," he said.

"Laser has had six apprentices there intermittently on the project with one there since day dot.

"We have been blessed with significant infrastructure work in our region and being able to offer our people the opportunity to up-skill by working on this project puts them at the next level."