CANDIDATE: Bill Fenelon will run for the seat of Tweed.
Politics

Meet the Greens' pick for Tweed

5th Dec 2018 6:00 PM

COMMUNITY activist Bill Fenelon has been selected as the Greens candidate for Tweed ahead of the 2019 NSW Election.

"I know the importance of jobs and a strong healthy economy," Mr Fenelon said.

"But it must be sustainable, not just cheap exploitation of the environment.

"As well as jobs and tourism, I stand for a strong education system, and will fight for affordable housing."

While Mr Fenelon has been involved in the recent push to reinstall rail services to the region, he is also committed to protecting Cudgen farmland from the development of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

"I am committed to engaging with the community to bring their concerns to the NSW Parliament," he said.

"Time and again our community campaigns have clashed with a bureaucracy determined to promote profit for the benefit of a few against the overwhelming wishes of the community.

"For example, exploitation of ground water, rampant logging of native vegetation, ripping up our rail tracks, and inappropriate developments such as the Cudgen hospital site."

