Meet the gardening queen of the coast

COVER GIRL: Bree Hiatt and her garden will hit the front page of the new Coffs Harbour phone book.

QUEEN of Coffs Harbour's gardens, Bree Hiatt, will see her image grace the front cover of this year's Yellow Pages and White Pages phone book.

Bree impressed a panel of judges searching for a winner in the Coffs Harbour Gardening Great competition, a first of its kind venture that will see all Coffs Harbour directories used to celebrate the achievements of the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network (ACFCGN).

The win came after Bree entered an image of her striking garden along with a creative gardening tip.

"When I found out I had been chosen I was totally shocked but very excited to accept the title,” she said.

"I have been gardening for two years and find no better way to relax and be creative while also contributing to making my community more sustainable and beautiful.

"I hope my gardening tip will inspire others in the Coffs Harbour region to get out and start a garden of their own.”

Apart from becoming a cover girl that gardening tip and Bree's secret to a healthy garden will appear on the inside with details of the remarkable work ACFCGN do in the area.

ACFCGN spokesman Chris Brown said his volunteer organisation facilitates the formation and management of over 600 community gardens and similar social enterprises across the nation.

"The network aims to promote the benefits that community gardens and urban farms can bring to local communities while also endorsing the positive impacts on individual health and well-being,' he said.

"Community gardens are a place where people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can participate, create and learn, contributing to a happier and healthier lifestyle.”

Distribution of the Coffs Harbour Yellow Pages and White Pages featuring Bree Hiatt will take place from Saturday, April 28.