Meet the face of this year's Yellow and White pages

Jasmine Minhas
| 2nd May 2017 4:00 AM
Jan Gillett, Coffs Harbour‚Äôs Undiscovered Baking Legend scores Yellow and White Pages front cover.
Jan Gillett, Coffs Harbour's Undiscovered Baking Legend scores Yellow and White Pages front cover.

SCORING the front cover of this year's 2017/18 Coffs Harbour Yellow Pages and White Pages, Jan Gillett has been announced as Coffs Harbour's Undiscovered Baking Legend thanks to her winning pumpkin scones recipe.

A NSW Country Women's Association member, Ms Gillett was chosen by a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages, White Pages and CWA of NSW after a friend entered her into the online competition.

The competition is a first of its kind venture that will see all Coffs Harbour directories used to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of the state's largest volunteer women's organisation, the CWA of NSW, and the areas' finest baker.

"It feels great to be able to represent CWA and promote the work we do in this region and across Australia,” Ms Gillett said.

"I'm proud to be able to share this recipe and encourage the community to get into their kitchens and start baking.”

Ms Gillett's pumpkin scones recipe appears on the inside front cover for local residents to enjoy.

CWA has worked tirelessly over nine decades to provide a voice and improve life conditions for women and children in regional and rural Australia.

Through its network of 1,500 branches it has also built a strong reputation in baking and empowering one another 'through the love of food'.

"Food is a very powerful thing; not only for the obvious reasons, but it has the ability to unite people,” State President of CWA of NSW, Annette Turner, said.

"To have the opportunity to showcase some of our members and their amazing baking delights on the covers of the Yellow Pages and White Pages books, along with details of our recent work is an incredibly exciting thing.”

Ms Gillett appears on the cover alongside her granddaughter.

Coffs Coast Advocate
