Meet the couple regenerating love for a 'mysterious' island

GREEN THUMBS: Ann and Nick Reeve have worked tirelessly on the regeneration of Elizabeth Island. Kathryn Lewis

KEEN locals took the opportunity to step into the rugged beauty of one of the Clarence's lesser known islands this weekend.

Ann and Nick Reeve stumbled on to the island they have spent nine years regenerating while on a sailing trip up the Clarence River.

"We sailed up and down the coast when we retired," Mrs Reeve said. "When we got to Grafton, because we're English, the river banks really reminded us of home."

The couple moved from Sydney and it wasn't long before they landed their boat at Elizabeth Island and fell in love with its wild beauty.

The couple have taken the island once covered in lantana, a poisonous weed, to a flourishing haven for native seedlings to take hold.

On Saturday, Clarence locals had the chance to see the island's beauty for themselves.

SES volunteers ferried people across the river and Mr and Mrs Reeve gave guided tours, pointing out ancient red and black bean trees and a white bellied sea eagle's nest resting on top of an electricity pole pylon.

The event was part of the 53 Islands Festival, which runs until October 20.

Festival co-organiser Claire Aman said Elizabeth Island was far-less frequented than her big sister Susan Island.

"It's quite a mysterious island. People don't go there much. Susan Island is much more known. This is more of a modest little island."