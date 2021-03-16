Meet the Coffs Coast Advocate team of journalists

AS we move to our new home on the Daily Telegraph website I want to take the opportunity to reintroduce our team of dedicated and passionate journalists living and working right here on the Coffs Coast.

My name is Janine Watson and I am the editor of the Coffs Coast Advocate.

I joined the Advocate team in 2018 as a senior journalist and took on the role of editor in July last year.

With more than 20 years spent working as a journalist and editor across regional NSW I have a lifetime of experience to bring to the role.

I graduated from Canberra University with a Bachelor of Communications Degree (Journalism major) in 1993 and Masters in App Sc from Western Sydney University in 2003.

Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson.

I have reported on a wide range of issues that matter to the region from Coffs Harbour City Council's Cultural and Civic Space to the Coffs Bypass.

To keep active I like running, swimming and pilates and I'm an avid reader.

Jasmine Minhas

Jasmine Minhas is a Coffs Harbour local.

After completing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Journalism major) from the University of Technology she landed her dream job back in her home town, joining the Coffs Coast Advocate team in 2016.

She specialises in court reporting and closely follows a number of major issues of importance to our readers, including plans for the Coffs Harbour airport and a number of major CBD developments that are in the pipeline.

In 2017 Jasmine Minhas spoke with Coffs High School students about a career in news.

Jasmine also keeps a close eye on the local entertainment scene updating readers about new events coming to the region, and producing the regular what's on column.

She can be found with her dog around Boambee Beach or running Bongil Bongil's stunning tracks.

Tim Jarrett

Tim Jarrett has a keen interest in politics, community development and public policy.

He also specialises in sport reporting.

He has an eye for those quirky offbeat stories, calling on his wicked sense of humour to bring them to life. He joined the Advocate team in July last year after reporting for the Daily Examiner in Grafton for a number of years.

Tim Jarrett has adapted to our new way of working, assisted by Advocate mascot Buddy.

Tim has a Bachelor of Arts in history, politics and philosophy from Western Sydney University and what he describes as a "storied career' in everything from aged care to cameleering.

Tim has covered a number of major breaking stories on the Coffs Coast, with his trademark dedication and passion.

In his spare time Tim loves trivia nights and collecting records and also enjoys playing table tennis.

