Meet the boy who can do it all in three codes

ANTHONY Mundine, Ellyse Perry, Sonny Bill Williams. They're some of the greatest cross code athletes since the turn of the century.

In 20 years time the name Lenny McKechnie may also be on that list.

The Orara High School student has recently returned from representing Australia at the Junior Oceania Rugby Queensland tournament in Brisbane.

Lenny was the captain of the side, despite having only played rugby union for two years.

The Australians played New Zealand, Samoa and an Australian Barbarians outfit during the tournament.

Lenny played in the second row during the competition but "can play anywhere".

"Union is pretty similar to league so it was easy to adapt to," Lenny said.

Tournament director Orions Rees said Lenny will go a long way in sport because of his dedication.

"I told them they didn't have to travel to Brisbane for training every Saturday, but Lenny and his Dad said we want to come to every one," Rees said.

"That surprised me, that he wanted to drive from Coffs Harbour to Cleveland every week."

Pulling on the green and gold for Australia caps off a remarkable year for Lenny, who also played Aussie rules in Melbourne, represented the Lloyd McDermott indigenous side at the NSW State Cup in rugby union and won the under-12 Group 2 premiership with the Sawtell Panthers.

Lenny began playing rugby league three years ago, before starting out in union last year and also picking up Aussie rules in 2019.

It's an incredibly busy schedule for the skilful youngster, one which keeps his family on their toes.

The Year 7 pupil plays union for the Grafton Redman, league for Sawtell and Aussie rules for Macleay Valley Eagles and has travelled more than 21,000km for sporting commitments alone over the last few months.

He said he's grateful to his sponsors, including Bob Jane T-Mart, Ross Thompson and Josh Payne, who have helped him immensely.

As for which code he'll pick if the time comes to turn professional, Lenny didn't hesitate to name his first passion.

"I'll choose league," he said.

"I'd want to play for the Rabbitohs as well. I go for them because I met David Peachey, Beau Champion and John Sutton when I was younger."