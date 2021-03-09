Menu
Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson. TREVOR VEALE
Community

Meet the team: Coffs Coast Advocate free morning tea

9th Mar 2021 3:00 PM

The Coffs Coast Advocate will host a free morning tea for its subscribers and potential subscribers to explain how to make the most of our local news service.

During the morning, we will take you through some upcoming changes to our local online news, including some exciting new improvements.

The session will be a great opportunity to meet our editor Janine Watson and local journalists.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, numbers will be limited and we ask that you pre-register.

We plan to have about 40 people at each session and will run a number of sessions, depending on the demand.

REGISTER FOR THE FREE SESSION HERE

During the session, we will show you how to the make the most of your news subscription.

We will cover things like finding the digital edition, my tributes, local news, updating your profile and accessing subscription rewards.

Spaces are limited for the March 29 sessions so we urge you to get in early to register for the free session.

All the details are here.

