Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Young Mr Echidna's big day out
News

Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Mar 2019 8:30 AM

SEEING an Australian marsupial is special at any time, but when it's an echidna on a beach, it's iconic.

While horse riding on Boambee Beach, there seemed to be what looked to be chunk of driftwood from a distance in the start of the surf.

You can of course imagine the shock upon realising it was in fact an echidna who had clearly made its way down from the sand dunes, luckily avoiding cars, to possibly cool off in the surf.

Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.
Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach. Rachel Vercoe

As you do.

This guy didn't just splash around in the water, he decided to show off his swimming skills to videographer Brett Vercoe.

We'll let the video show you just how special this moment was and what a cute character the echidna is.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
boambee beach coffs coast echidna surfing waves
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Developers will be exempt from city centre charges

    premium_icon Developers will be exempt from city centre charges

    News Council has endorsed the exhibition of the Draft Coffs City Centre Development Incentive Policy.

    Farming on the Coffs Coast is up for discussion

    premium_icon Farming on the Coffs Coast is up for discussion

    News Coffs Harbour City Council's plan for intensive agriculture

    William’s birth dad: ‘They f**ked up’

    William’s birth dad: ‘They f**ked up’

    Crime "The minister has a duty of care to keep him safe until 18.”

    Men charged after deer found dead on rural property

    premium_icon Men charged after deer found dead on rural property

    News Men accused of killing deer with intent to steal antlers.