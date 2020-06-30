Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

Rocky the Nana Glen Cocky is quite the celebrity.

HE'S free as a bird now, but still makes time to visit all his human friends.

Created on his behalf by one-time carer Myka Mallison, members post updates to share their encounters with the clever cocky.

Ever since she was a little girl Myka knew she had a 'thing' for birds.

Over the years she's helped train many pet birds and in April 2016 Rocky came her way.

"He had been handraised from a baby and had two previous owners.

"I took him in just before we moved to Nana Glen where I noticed lots of wild cockys."

She started teaching him some of the things he could eat in the wild, then taught him to fly free around her property.

"He would come down and garden with me, dance and have a ball, but three years later one night when I was taking him to bed he took off into the night."

She called for him but knew he would be ok as he could find his own food and water and knew where her house was.

"So a month goes by and I am working at my farm in Nana Glen and out of nowhere here is Rocky sitting in a tree.

"I call to him and he comes down to me and we cuddle and he gave me kisses like he had missed me.

"Not long after that I started seeing posts and being tagged in posts about a 'lost bird' so I had to start telling people and getting the word out that he's not lost."

He likes to take people's washing off the line and stir up dogs occasionally but you can tell he is only playing when he bobs his head up and down.

Myka says Rocky is more of a ladies man and loves to sing.

"He sticks to the beat amazingly well if it's a song he likes. My partner Josh lives with me but unfortunately rocky isn't a fan of men. Men around town have also noticed that.

"He's scared of push mowers even when they aren't running and he doesn't like the hose."

He now visits homes, businesses, the school and the sports grounds around Nana Glen, Coramba and Glenreigh.

"He gets many treats from all over but I can call him from over 2km away and if he can hear me he comes without a doubt and lands right next to me. All he wants is good old cuddles and kisses."