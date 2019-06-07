Meet pet of the week

YOURS? Roxy is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

MEET Roxy the Australian kelpie currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Roxy is just over one year old and has a sweet, gentle and soft nature.

She loves to play and explore and can be shy at times requiring a home who will support her when she is scared and reward her bravery.

She loves soft toys and can occupy herself in play but ideally would love to be an indoor and outdoor dog so she can lap up all the love her new family have to give.

If you have a dog or children, bring them along to meet Roxy to make sure it's a perfect match for the whole family.

For more information visit adoptapet.com.au