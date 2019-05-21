Meet Mackay's resource industry movers and shakers

Award winners with RIN chair Dave Hartigan (centre) are from left, Jonathon White from Polymathian, Stephen Mounsey from Mainetec, Ruth Ey from Mastermyne, Deslie Halliday from Mackay Conveyor Equipment, Melissa Green from BOQ Mackay City, Emma Price from Get Real Workwear and Safety Mackay, and Craig Bogaarts from QCCS.

THE region's movers and shakers came together to celebrate those making waves in the Mackay region at the annual Resource Industry Network Awards.

Dressed to the nines, the business community recognised the significant contributions local businesses made towards the regional economy.

Resource Industry Network chair Dave Hartigan said the award recipients highlighted the innovative approaches undertaken by our region's resource industry players.

"The 2019 RIN awards were particularly important in telling the positive stories that come out of our sector, stories of innovation and out of the box thinking, along with stories of culture and diversity," Mr Hartigan said.

"The awards demonstrate the ingenuity that exists in the region and demonstrate the reason why Mackay is considered a world-class METS hub."

Award winners were celebrated for their adoption of exciting business strategies and implementation of technology in the workplace.

Who won:

Standing out from the Crowd Award winner: Emma Price (Get Real Workwear & Safety Mackay)

The judges were impressed with Emma's demonstration of leading from the front in a small community and by being an early adopter of technology to counter challenging market conditions. Specifically, her transformation of a 'traditional' business to one that now reaches customers much further afield by using online sales was remarkable. Emma is a motivated individual who is not only achievement driven, but genuinely cares for people and the local Mackay community by providing a personalised experience.

Connecting in the Community Award winner: BOQ Mackay City

The judges gave this award to Bank of Queensland based on their approach to connecting with community groups -which is consistently and genuinely demonstrated not only by helping, but understanding why they are helping. This small close-knit team listened to its employees to connect and support the community groups who meant something to their employees and their families.

Champion Culture Award winner: Mastermyne

A closely contested category. However, the judges were impressed with Ruth's presentation detailing "The Mastermyne Way". They felt its authenticity outlining how initiatives can be transferred to other businesses seeking to start similar programs was outstanding. An excellent roadmap and an excellent submission.

Chasing Foreign Markets Award winner: Mainetec

The judges were impressed by Mainetec's 2018 Transformative Business Strategy building on success in Australia and targeting similar markets in the US and Canada for material growth. Their strategic mutually beneficial relationship with L&H Industrial has enable them to grow their business both internationally and domestically.

Safety Foremost Award winner: QCCS

QCCS demonstrated an outstanding level of safety commitment with over three years of LTI free performance. Given the range, complexity and multiple sites at which QCCS operates with workforce changes, it is a credit to QCCS to achieve such a great performance for a company of its size. The ongoing safety performance in the last 12 months in reducing MTIs is also a great result. Well done!

Striving for Diversity Award winner: Mackay Conveyor Equipment

The judges chose Mackay Conveyor Equipment for their evolution to a highly-diverse workforce based on their values, vision and culture. The results of their diverse workforce promote innovation, creativity, flexibility whilst maintaining a productive and competitive operation.

Out of the Box Award winner: Polymathian

Polymathian impressed the judges with their intelligent transformative approach to boosting business performance. In just six years, they have built an outstanding client base with demonstrable improvements year on year, and delivered proven success in rail, mining, airline and marine in 'whole of chain' optimisation solutions. The judges believe Polymathian has an exciting road ahead as they target energy and financial markets.