Meet Dave at the RSPCA

Dave is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

IF you're looking for a four legged character to join your family, look no further.

This week's pet of the week is Dave, a one year and seven month old Staffordshire bull terrier, mixed breed, border collie.

Dave came to the RSPCA with no training and underweight.

He is learning the basics now but still gets a little mixed up with sit and bow.

He loves cuddles and a brush and will need rules and boundaries.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

IS: 417384.

Visit adoptapet.com.au