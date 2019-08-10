Meet billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s Cairns ‘sex slave’

Virginia Guiffre holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Picture: Getty

JEFFREY Epstein's "sex slave" is a long way from Orgy Island in her new life as a suburban mum in Cairns.

As a teen victim and allegedly part of the disgraced New York billionaire financier's underage sex trafficking ring, she lived in luxury on his private Caribbean island, also known as the Island of Sin.

She flew the world on his private 727 jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express" , and claims to have been lent out for sex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, a claim vehemently denied by the Duke and Buckingham Palace.

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, too, have been engulfed in the unfolding Epstein sex scandal that threatens to expose the rich and powerful "in contagion numbers".

When still a minor she was forced to have sex with "numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders", according to court documents in a civil lawsuit filed by a Miami lawyer in 2009 for Guiffre as "Jane Doe" against Epstein for damages, which he eventually settled for an undisclosed sum.

"It started with one and it trickled into two and so on," Virginia Guiffre, the now married Cairns mother-of-three who then went by her maiden name of Roberts, told the Miami Herald.

"And before you know it, I'm being lent out to politicians and academics and royalty."

Today, the 35-year-old blonde and her husband Robert live the quiet life on a palm-lined street at a gated estate in the tropical tourist city of Cairns.

Virginia Guiffre at her local shopping centre in Cairns. Picture: Backgrid

She takes her kids to school, shops at the local supermarket, and likes to drink beer and play the pokies at the Smithfield Tavern near her home in far north Queensland.

She also has a pet Black Cockatoo, called Daisy, which recently caused a flap when it went missing before it was found again.

It is a lifetime and a world away from the US Court of Appeals which has ordered her bombshell almost 2000-page statement, filed in a civil defamation suit in April, be unsealed "within days".

It is likely to be heavily redacted but, according to the three-judge panel's ruling, could reveal allegations of sexual abuse by "numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders".

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and is in a New York jail facing charges of the sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls, and may appear in court as soon as Monday.

"Talk to our lawyer and publicist,'' Virginia's husband Robert Giuffre told The Courier-Mail when contacted for comment.

Donald Trump and his future wife Melania with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

Lawyer Sigrid McCawley said: "Thank you for your important interest in this story".

In a statement, Mrs Giuffre said: "It is time for Jeffrey Epstein and those who… enabled his sex crimes to be brought to true justice."

"Finding the words adequate enough now to express how I feel is a tall task.

"But I can say, without hesitation, that I am deeply pleased that federal prosecutors in New York have arrested Jeffrey Epstein and are on the case in a serious way."

His victims were as young as 14, according to prosecutors. He faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted.

Guiffre, a self-described "sex slave", has become the brave figurehead for dozens of other underage victims of the sex ring in a scandal rattling the corridors of power beyond the #MeToo movement.

Photos tendered as evidence show her as a 17-year-old girl with Prince Andrew with his arm around her waist in 2001 at the London flat of her alleged seductress and madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Guiffre. Picture: Shutterstock

Jeffrey Epstein’s photo in the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Picture: AP

Maxwell, the socialite and daughter of late media baron Robert Maxwell, allegedly recruited her aged 15 from a job as a bathroom attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Before he became United States President, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy".

"I've known Jeff for 15 years," Trump told New York magazine in 2002.

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it - Jeffrey enjoys his social life."

Bill Clinton is named as a visitor to Epstein's mansions - known for sex parties, orgies and numerous teen girls topless or nude in the pool - but Giuffre did not see him do anything improper, it is alleged.

In his book, Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal That Undid Him, and All the Justice That Money Can Buy, thriller author James Patterson features police interviews with Epstein's underage victims.

Last year, The Guardian reported that Epstein's "little black book" contained contact numbers for A-listers.

Little St. James Island, in the US Virgin Islands, was Jeffrey Epstein’s “Island of Sin”. Picture: AP

Guiffre alleges she was groomed and trained how to pleasure men by Maxwell and Epstein.

She told the New Yorker magazine, "Ghislaine would say, 'We want you to please these men in whatever way they want, I don't care how gross or kinky it is."

She also alleged Epstein wired his mansion with hidden cameras, secretly recording orgies involving his prominent friends and underage girls. The ultimate purpose: blackmail, according to court papers.

Few know exactly how Epstein, a hedge-fund manager, amassed his personal billion-dollar-plus fortune.

He owns a nine-story $77m mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a $6.8 million mansion in Palm Beach, an $18 million ranch in New Mexico, the private Caribbean island, a helicopter, a Gulfstream IV jet and a Boeing 727.

Giuffre said Epstein's "appetite was insatiable. He wanted new girls, fresh, young faces every single day-that was just the sickness that he had."

"I'm not a sexual predator," Epstein told The New York Post when he was first convicted in a sweetheart non-prosecution deal struck by Trump's Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta who has since fallen on his sword.

"I'm an 'offender,'' Epstein said. "It's the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel."

Meanwhile lawyer Alan Dershowitz has gone on the offensive labelling the child abuse victim Guiffre a "serial liar", a "prostitute" and a "bad mom".

Guiffre, who friends and family describe as private and polite but a sweetheart, told the New Yorker it was a tactical mistake that had emboldened her to go public.

She has won at least two out-of-court settlements as hush money worth almost a million dollars in payouts from her alleged abusers.

"The 'bad mom' thing actually hurt the worst," she said. "I love my children more than I love my own life."