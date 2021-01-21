Meet Biden’s record-breaking A Team

The Biden administration is trying to confirm a barrier-breaking cabinet that includes the first woman to serve as treasury secretary, the first black defence secretary, the first transgender federal official, the first openly gay man confirmed to a Cabinet role and the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

If confirmed they will join his record-setting inner-circle, with his professor wife Jill Biden pledging to be the first First Lady to continue working for a wage and his deputy Kamala Harris the first female and also the first black vice president.

Team Biden includes:

Kamala Harris, 56

After a disappointing turn in the Democratic primary presidential race, the former California attorney general returned to the ticket with a number of firsts, including being the first stepmother to be Vice President-elect.

Jill Biden, 69

A literature professor who has pledged to return to teaching as well as the education advocacy she championed in her eight years as Second Lady, Dr Biden is a marathon-running grandmother of five who is regularly described as Joe Biden's biggest asset.

Hunter Biden, 50

Mr Biden's youngest and only surviving son has never been comfortable in the public spotlight drawn by his father's years in Washington. The father of three has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol and questions about his dealings with foreign countries while his father was vice president have dogged Mr Biden for the past four years.

Janet Yellen, 74

The economist was the first woman to be chair of the of the Federal Reserve and is on track to become the first female Treasury Secretary.

Pete Buttigieg, 38

A former mayor from South Bend Indiana, Mr Buttigieg is Mr Biden's youngest cabinet pick. He was the first openly gay presidential candidate for a major party and has been nominated to head the Department of Transportation.

Gina Raimondo, 49

The Rhode Island Governor had been considered for Mr Biden's vice president and will serve as Commerce Secretary.

Vivek Murthy, 43

Dr Murthy was formerly Barack Obama's Surgeon General and will return to the role if he is confirmed.

Rachel Levine, 64

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine was nominated to be assistant secretary of health and is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Deb Haaland, 60

The New Mexico congresswoman is slated to lead the Department of the Interior and if confirmed will be the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Lloyd Austin, 67

A former four star Army general who led all US troops in the Middle East, General Austin would be the first black Defence Secretary in US history.

Tom Vilsack, 70

If confirmed, the former Iowa Governor will be one of two Obama administration members to reprise his role in the Biden White House.

