Meditation can help you

NO longer regarded as some exotic, new age practice where people chant and go into a trance, meditation is widely accepted in medical circles.

It has lots of proven, practical advantages and can play a major role in avoiding many illnesses and in helping to treat some serious ailments.

The big challenge for many people is ...how do I start?

Lots of books on the subject have been written and Dr Google can also provide information.

There are also local people and organisations in most larger towns and cities who run meditation classes.

I would suggest to get started properly you probably need some assistance from a person who knows a bit about meditating.

These following steps come from author Ian Gawler's article in our book about good health.

Preparation involves selecting a quiet, peaceful location, sitting in an upright position, either on a chair or cushion and adopting a relaxed accepting attitude.

We need to be physically and mentally relaxed to meditate successfully and there are various techniques which can be used.

Focussing on our breathing is one of them.

As the body relaxes and the mind slows down we focus on what we are doing with our breathing.

If thoughts come into our mind we notice them but avoid making judgements and allow the thoughts to go without following them.

As we get deeper into our meditation and more focussed on what we are doing at this moment our body slows down, our mind settles and we start to experience a feeling of stillness.

This is the feeling that we try to achieve when meditating.

