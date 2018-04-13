Menu
Login
LAST PLACE: While a third of Australians live outside big cities the spending on rural health research lags well behind.
LAST PLACE: While a third of Australians live outside big cities the spending on rural health research lags well behind. Thomas Northcut
News

Medicos call out lack of rural health spending

Greg White
by
13th Apr 2018 2:00 PM

A MAJOR symposium of rural health researchers held in Canberra delivered a new report showing just how short of funds the sector is.

The report's lead author, Professor Lesley Barclay, said rural health research attracted just 1.1 per cent of National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) funding from 2000 to 2014.

"That's despite a third of Australians living outside of cities,” she said.

"People living in rural and remote Australia have poorer health outcomes and less access to health services than their urban counterparts.

"Our article demonstrates that rural health research is critically underfunded.”

Around 250 health delegates attended the two day event with National Rural Health Alliance chief executive, Mark Diamond, backing up Professor Barclay.

"Interest in rural health research is growing because there are so many issues to be addressed,” he said.

"Rural people have higher mortality rates, higher rates of chronic disease, a higher incidence of smoking related illnesses and higher rates of suicide.

"But there's simply not enough funding to tackle that sobering reality.”

mark diamond national health and medical research council national rural health alliance professor lesley barclay rural health research spending
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    News "It is absolutely vital the Coffs Harbour Bypass is funded in next month's federal budget so work can begin as quickly as possible.”

    • 13th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    • 1 Drver_Black_Dog
    Family dog dies after being baited in backyard

    Family dog dies after being baited in backyard

    News Puppy baited not once, but potentially three times.

    • 13th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    • 2 Stinkfish
    Lifesavers welcome rock fishing announcement

    Lifesavers welcome rock fishing announcement

    News Councils given power to make life jackets the rule for rock fishers

    • 13th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
    • 1 okfred
    'This isn't about politics': Students rally for refugees

    'This isn't about politics': Students rally for refugees

    News Future doctors speak out for refugees in detention.

    Local Partners