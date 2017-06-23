Medical students lose their locks

A SIMPLE idea brought up over a casual dinner has resulted in a number of medical students raising thousands for a good cause.

Eight Coffs Harbour undergraduate medical students - also known as CHUMS - have raised more than $8000 to help beat blood cancer at their World's Greatest Shave fundraiser on Thursday.

Hospital staff and almost 50 medical students gathered to watch them shave their heads, and one wax their legs, all for a good cause.

"We had an auction and a bake sale, all the students chipped in and it was just a really great event. We raised $8300 and smashed our initial goal of $5000. Now we've raised our goal to $10,000,” organiser Avinesh Chelliah said.

Avinesh said the idea to hold the fundraiser came about because he had been wanting to shave his head for a change.

"All eight of us were having dinner and I had the idea to shave my head for a while. I put it to the group as an idea for a fun activity to do together, to shave all our heads.”

"Everyone laughed it off initially but after I suggested we raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation they were very quick to agree.”

The group is now asking the community for donations to their cause.

According to their fundraising page, just $52 ensures a patient gets a visit from a highly trained health professional, $80 can give a regional family a home for a night, and $120 can help support a blood cancer PhD scholarship grant.

If you would like to make a donation, visit https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=679300v