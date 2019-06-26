Medical records strewn across road in hospital bungle

Medical drip with patient in the hospital blurred background

MORE than 1000 medical records have been found strewn across a Brisbane road with in a major bungle at the state's largest hospital.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the records, from the obstetrics and gynaecology departments, fell out of the back of a truck shortly after being picked up from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday.

Medical documents from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital were found strewn across a Brisbane road. Picture: Adam Smith

A staff member at the hospital is understood to have discovered the records on the roadside.

The documents had been picked up by company Cleanaway and were destined to be destroyed.

Cleanaway has been contacted for comment.

The documents included patient names.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington questioned why authorities had only made the breach public today, almost a week after the incident took place, accusing authorities of a cover-up.

She also questioned why patients had not been contacted as soon as the breach was discovered.

"The fact that Labor have tried to cover this up for more than a week and didn't come clean about losing these sensitive medical records is simply not good enough," she said.

"Patients should have been contacted as a first priority but instead all Labor has done is try to cover-up this major fail.

"This is yet another major health scandal on Annastacia Palaszczuk's watch and shows once again why she doesn't have the integrity to run this state."

Metro North issued a statement this afternoon on the incident.

The HHS said patients would be contacted "if required".

"We are examining the documents to ascertain the level of confidential information they contain.

"The documents were from an outpatient department at RBWH and included some patient names and information along with other non-identifying papers.

"Patients can be reassured they do not contain complete medical records.

"The private contractor and RBWH are both reviewing their processes to ensure secure documents are fully protected.

"We are working closely with the contractor to investigate how these documents were unsecured and dislodged near the hospital."