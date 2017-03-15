Medals for Masters of the pool

Coffs Harbour Masters team members Amanda Mordue, Richie Goddard, Leanne Da Costa and Daniel Bannerman at the national championships held at the Gold Coast.

A TEAM of four from Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming members have just returned home after competing alongside 553 competitors aged 18 to 99 years from around Australia in the Masters National Championships.

The team of Amanda Mordue, Richie Goddard, Leanne Da Costa and Daniel Bannerman enjoyed the four day event held on the Gold Coast in an atmosphere of friendly rivalry.

Each member of the quartet achieved multiple personal best times and top 10 finishes in their age groups resulting in a final medal tally of 17 individual medals and two relay medals.

Bannerman won a gold medal as well as six silver and two bronze medals. Goddard also won a gold medal to go along with his four silver and two bronze medals.

Mordue won an individual bronze medal while Da Costa helped win two team bronze medals swimming with the other three in the mixed 4x50m 120+ freestyle relay and the 120+ medley relay.

The club is now preparing for next month's State Championships.

Why not join in the fun and be part of our team for next month and get to swim at Sydney Olympic Park.

For more information go to http://coffsmastersswimming.weebly.com or contact Leanne on 0429995595.