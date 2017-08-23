Medals a just reward for high energy routines

GOLDEN PAIR: CASS Energy athletes Brooklyn Leonard and Paris Warncken are about to land a push up landing during their gold medal winning performance at the Schoolaerobics Nationals Championships.

YOUNG sport aerobics stars from the CASS Energy crew have brought a total of nine medals back to Coffs Harbour from the Schoolaerobics National Championships.

The local girls wowed the judges at the Gold Coast Convention Centre to collect two gold medals, four silver and three bronze.

Paris Warncken stood on top of the medal dais winning the yellow singles category as well as the yellow pairs alongside Brooklyn Leonard.

The pair were part of a Coffs Harbour trifecta in the yellow singles with Natalie Giri winning the bronze.

Natalie paired up with Isabella van Wijk to win silver in the pairs.

In the Blue categories, Phoebe Baptiste won silver and Tess Reynolds the bronze in the singles.

In pairs competition, Alexis Warncken and Grace Crawley won silver medals while Tess Reynolds and Gabi Nash came away with bronze.

Proud coach Cassie Scully said her athletes deserve every reward they get.

"It was a great way to end the competition season and a fitting reward for the hours of training the athletes do,” Scully said.

"When it comes to winning medals they don't let injuries or excuses stand in their way. They always find that something extra on competition day and the results speak for themselves.”