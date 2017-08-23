23°
Sport

Medals a just reward for high energy routines

23rd Aug 2017 4:00 AM
GOLDEN PAIR: CASS Energy athletes Brooklyn Leonard and Paris Warncken are about to land a push up landing during their gold medal winning performance at the Schoolaerobics Nationals Championships.
GOLDEN PAIR: CASS Energy athletes Brooklyn Leonard and Paris Warncken are about to land a push up landing during their gold medal winning performance at the Schoolaerobics Nationals Championships.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOUNG sport aerobics stars from the CASS Energy crew have brought a total of nine medals back to Coffs Harbour from the Schoolaerobics National Championships.

The local girls wowed the judges at the Gold Coast Convention Centre to collect two gold medals, four silver and three bronze.

Paris Warncken stood on top of the medal dais winning the yellow singles category as well as the yellow pairs alongside Brooklyn Leonard.

The pair were part of a Coffs Harbour trifecta in the yellow singles with Natalie Giri winning the bronze.

Natalie paired up with Isabella van Wijk to win silver in the pairs.

In the Blue categories, Phoebe Baptiste won silver and Tess Reynolds the bronze in the singles.

In pairs competition, Alexis Warncken and Grace Crawley won silver medals while Tess Reynolds and Gabi Nash came away with bronze.

Proud coach Cassie Scully said her athletes deserve every reward they get.

"It was a great way to end the competition season and a fitting reward for the hours of training the　athletes do,” Scully said.

"When it comes to winning medals they don't let injuries or excuses stand in their way. They always find that something extra on competition day and the results speak for themselves.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cass energy coffs harbour sport aerobics

Girlfriend speaks out over $350K inheritance

Girlfriend speaks out over $350K inheritance

THE de facto partner of Daniel Leverton, the RAAF serviceman whose young daughters were left out of the bulk of his estate, has broken her silence.

ABF targets Coffs Coast

Border force officers escort illegal fisherman to shore in Gladstone from the ship Cape Jervis after they were intercepted yesterday.

Warrants executed in Coffs Harbour. Statewide 110 illegal workers detained.

Prolonged alcohol binge prior to Lynette Daley's death

The family of Lynette Daley are seeking answers over her death as the trial of two men continues in the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour this week.

Lynette Daley was 'severely impaired' by alcohol before she died

Traffic to switch onto new Pacific Highway lanes

All contracts for the Woolgoolga to Ballina bypass have been awarded and will provide plenty of jobs.

What changes to expect on Pacific Hwy between Grafton and Corindi

Local Partners

Coffs own Aladdin's cave to open for auction

ARE you after something unique such as a rare vintage car or century-old dentistry equipment?

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

Three things to do this week

Offshore Superboat Championships held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Haven't made plans yet here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

AUSTRALIA'S hearts broke for Chris and his partner Grant during the Channel Seven reality show Bride and Prejudice.

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Private rainforest retreat offering dual living...

5 Kalang Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $499,000 ...

In a very quiet street secluded from the world behind an electric gate you'll find this special five-bedroom home that offers a beautiful feeling of peace enhanced...

3,000 acres established quarries &amp; extensive timber resources

2965 Orara Way, Kremnos 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $2,000,000

Approximately 1,214 hectares (3,000 acres) of pristine bushland with current operational quarry permits, suitable for the extraction of up to 160,000 tonnes per...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $260,000 ...

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Diggers Beach Executive Living

9/6 Diggers Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $620,000

'Class. Sophistication. Style.' - the perfect summary of this impressive property. Located in the highly desirable Diggers Beach, this executive styled home is...

New Listing

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Inner City Subdivision Potential?...

29 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $380,000

Handy to the City Centre and Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre, this property represents a potential development opportunity for the astute buyer. Comprising an...

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

High &amp; Mighty in Korora....

10 Albert Chappell Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 3 2 $570,000

A beautiful home with hinterland views and immaculate gardens, built in 1993 by Toscan Homes for the current owner. Featuring a large formal living area with...

A Truly Once in a Lifetime Opportunity...

183 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Build the home of your dreams encompassing panoramic views from the ocean to the hills whilst enjoying the benefits of being so close to the CBD. Some works have...

Lifestyle Living By The Beach Side

1/75 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $309,000

This tidy 2 bed unit located opposite the beach at park beach Coffs harbour is positioned perfectly for beach side living. This unit expels convenience being only...

Sold On living on the Coffs Coast

Sold On Coffs Coast.

Your complete guide to a year in real estate on the Coffs Coast

Icon to go under the hammer

ON THE MARKET: Federation House will be auctioned next month.

COFFS Harbour's highest profile office building listed for sale.

There's a new Aussie property dream

NEW DREAM: Young Aussies more open to renting where they want to live and buying an investment property.

We're not after the family home and quarter acre block any more

Ultimate convenience by the beach

We open the door to First National Real Estate's Pick of the Week