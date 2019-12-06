Medal rush for Masters

IN THE BLUE: David Baird, Scott Waddell, Phil Grant, Adam Ellison, Ashley Watson, Mark Freeman (back), Mark Mills, Tania Pollock, Karen Briscoe, Lynda Stilgoe (middle), Shane Freeman, Keith Jervis, Jonathan Williams (front) all played for NSW. Absent is Graham Ellison.

IN THE BLUE: David Baird, Scott Waddell, Phil Grant, Adam Ellison, Ashley Watson, Mark Freeman (back), Mark Mills, Tania Pollock, Karen Briscoe, Lynda Stilgoe (middle), Shane Freeman, Keith Jervis, Jonathan Williams (front) all played for NSW. Absent is Graham Ellison.

FOURTEEN players from the Coffs Coast have just represented NSW at the Masters National Championships.

The NSW teams were selected from each of the age-based state championships which take place throughout the regular season.

Masters start with the over-35s age group and go all the way up to the over-75s, with Coffs Harbour represented in just about all of them.

The Men's National Championships were held in Bunbury and Busselton this year while the women battled it out on the Gold Coast.

The men's competition is one of the largest single-sport events in the southern hemisphere with 85 teams competing across 16 days of action.

Jonathan Williams at the Masters National Championships.

Jonathan Williams claimed bronze for NSW in the over-40s division one while Adam Ellison did likewise in the over-45s division one.

To highlight the family nature of hockey, Ellison's father Graham was also playing in the over-70s division.

It was silver for Shane Freeman and Ashley Watson in the over-55s second division and silver to Mark Mills in the Over-60s division one competition.

Individual honours went to Keith Jervis who was selected for the over-70s Australian team to tour Tokyo in 2020 while Adam Ellison was named as a shadow reserve for the over-45s national team.

At the women's national championships, it was gold to Karen Briscoe playing for NSW in the over-50s division and gold to Lynda Stilgoe in the over-60s age group. Individual honours went to Tania Pollock who was selected as a shadow reserve for the over-35s national team.

Adam Ellison in action.

"This is a great result for our local players," co-ordinator of men's masters hockey on the Coffs Coast Keith Jervis said.

"They train regularly through the season and work hard really hard for their selection. Many of them are coaches, managers or members at their clubs, so the national championships are a great opportunity to spend some time playing top-level hockey."