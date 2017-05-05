Medal haul for Tayla

Tayla Hall with the medals she won at Homebush at the NSW Combined Independent Schools championships.

A STRONG couple of days in the Homebush pool has seen Tayla Hall qualify for the NSW All Schools finals.

The Bishop Druitt College student was competing in the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) championships this week when she won a medal in four of the nine events she swam in.

The 13 year-old not only won two silver medals and two bronze in the Olympic pool but also recorded seven personal best times.

That also included breaking the 28 second barrier for the first time in the 50 metre freestyle.

That time earned the Sawtell Swimming Club member one of her silver medals.

She also touched the wall second in the 100 mtere backstroke while the bronze medals were won in the 200 metre freestyle and 50 metre butterfly.

The All Schools finals to be held next week will cap off a busy period for Tayla.

In December she swam in the State Age titles before swimming in the State Open Championships in February.

Last month it was the national championships at Brisbane's Chandler pool.

At those championhsips she swam in three events, recording personal bests in all three including reaching the final in the 200 metre backstroke.