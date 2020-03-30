Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NCMC in Casino.
NCMC in Casino.
Business

Meatworks employees have their temperature tested every day

Susanna Freymark
30th Mar 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 9:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY day, the meatworks employees has their temperature taken before they start work.

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company in Casino is taking no chances.

NCMC chief executive Simon Stahl said they are prepared for if, and when, there is a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

"Our position is if someone tests positive, we'll help them access government benefits," Mr Stahl said.

"We'll help casual workers with food and rent if they have to isolate for 14 days."

Due to some workers being backpackers who have returned home, NCMC was hiring more residents, Mr Stahl said.

The site surfaces are cleaned several times a day, there are hand sanitisers outside the buildings as well as the usual ones inside the factory.

The biggest change is the lunch room.

"It used to be such a vibrant place," Mr Stahl said.

Now with staggered breaks for employees and social distancing in the lunch room, the atmosphere isn't quite the same.

The export market to China has improved because China is improving, Mr Stahl said.

"It's more difficult in the EU, Middle East and the United States," he said.

"I've talked to everyone in the plant. They want to protect their families and keep producing meat for Australia."

Personally, Mr Stahl said this time of isolation was a time to reflect.

"This too shall pass and I think we will be a better society at the end."

NCMC is ready for the six months ahead, he said.

"It won't knock my enthusiasm."

 

NCMC's Simon Stahl.
NCMC's Simon Stahl.

More Stories

business casino coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers meatworks northern co-operative meat company nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Berries could wither as COVID restrictions bite

        premium_icon Berries could wither as COVID restrictions bite

        News With the peak of the season just months away will there be enough pickers to harvest the lucrative crop?

        Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

        premium_icon Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

        Careers Jobs on offer right now in NSW in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns

        Bandidos bikie arrested over alleged armed robbery attempt

        premium_icon Bandidos bikie arrested over alleged armed robbery attempt

        Crime Mid North Coast bikie allegedly assaulted, threatened man with gun

        Look for companionship in the right place

        premium_icon Look for companionship in the right place

        News IF settling into home isolation has made feel lonely, it might be time for you to...