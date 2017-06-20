Meat tray thieves crash after police pursuit

A man fled the scene of a grocery store after stealing nine trays of meat.

A MAN, aged 28, has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly stole from a local supermarket and led police on a pursuit in a stolen car, ultimately leading to a crash.

Coffs Clarence police allege around 8.30pm last night, June 19, the 28-year-old man parked a stolen Mitsubishi Verada sedan outside a supermarket on Harbour Dr in Coffs Harbour.

He then entered the store and allegedly stole nine trays of meat.

He sped off at high speed from the store, alerting Traffic and Highway patrol officers.

The vehicle led police on a chase before crashing on Camperdown St.

The man was then arrested at the scene. A 20-year-old man was also later arrested for property offences after two video recorders were located.

A female passenger in the stolen vehicle was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police allege the 28-year-old man had an SMS conversation prior to the incident, indicating that he intended on committing the alleged offence.

The 20-year-old was also allegedly found to have consumed cannabis and ice.

The 28-year-old man was charged with stealing, drive in a manner dangerous, police pursuit, exceed speed and unlicensed driving.

The 20-year-old man was charged with Goods in Custody.

Both men have been refused bail and will appear in court today, June 20.