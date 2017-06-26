21°
News

Meat tray thief gets a grilling in court after pursuit

Keagan Elder
| 26th Jun 2017 5:30 PM
COURT GRILLING: David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.
COURT GRILLING: David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday. Leigh Jensen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN who stole nine meat trays from a Coffs Harbour supermarket before leading police on a pursuit and crashing last week has been given a hefty jail sentence.

David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Moore was arrested last Monday night after he stole the meat trays from a supermarket on Harbour Dr before speeding off in a stolen Mitsubishi Verada sedan at about 8.30pm.

Traffic and Highway patrol officers were alerted to his dangerous manner of driving and Moore led patrol officers on a pursuit before crashing on Camperdown St.

Moore was arrested at the scene.

A 20-year-old man a passenger in the car was also later arrested for property offences after two video recorders were located, while a female passenger, 20, was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

In court, Moore pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Robert Walker to shoplifting, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, receive stolen property outside NSW, driving while disqualified and police pursuit.

Magistrate Walker gave Moore an 18 month sentence, with 12 months non-parole, for the police pursuit and driving disqualified.

Moore was also today sentenced to six months for shoplifting and receiving stolen property.

A sentence to be served concurrently.

Moore was also ordered by the court to pay $800 in fines and was disqualified from getting a driver's licence for two years.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command police alleged that Moore had a SMS conversation prior to the incident, which indicated he intended to commit the offence.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast crime coffs harbour local court meat tray

On your toes . . .

On your toes . . .

Ballet slippers are packed in suitcases as the Melbourne Ballet Company is on the move and coming to the Coffs Coast.

Sunday sesh with McKenzie boys

Check out these guys playing the Hoey Moey on Sunday, July 2.

Weed spraying operation to temporarily close beaches

Bitou bush aerial spraying is underway on the Coffs Coast this week.

Bitou bush spraying will continue this week as the weather fines up

Giving vulnerable males a voice

THE TEAM: Jean Clayton, Karen Campbell, Lynette Burrell, Emilie Loiseau (front), Andre Richer-Pearce, Vicki Davidson and Dr. James Minson (back).

Toughen Up is a stigma many in men's health are trying to tackle

Local Partners

Urgent main repair interrupts water supply

THERE is a water supply interruption to Gordon St due to an urgent repair on the water main.

Major store recalls heated throws due to fire risk

Big W sign, PBP.Photo: Rob Wright/Coffs Coast Advocate

Big W recalls heated throw blankets

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Pressure of fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

The perfect home or ideal investment opportunity

47 Wedgetail Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $379,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on an elevated 439.5sqm elevated corner allotment, this split-level torrens title property offers more than you may expect. Inside the home...

Quintessential Lifestyle Acreage

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 4 $1,286,760

With modern in/outdoor design, luminous natural light and an abundance of country charm at the forefront, this immaculate single-level homestead on 3.26 park-like...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

Gardeners and Entertainers Read On...

8 Rigoni Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Located in a quiet street of quality homes, This is a fully fenced 713m2 block with an immaculate, spacious 4 bedroom family home with built-in robes, ensuite and...

Your Ultimate Beachfront Penthouse

36/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $859,000

Gazing out towards the ocean expanse to the east and the dramatic mountain ranges to the west, this spellbinding penthouse-style residence in the c.2013 'Platinum...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

House build hits the spot

Owner Libby Parish from Thora commissioned licensed builder Cormac McMullan, of Cormac & Co to build her a two bedroom, one bathroom house with a skillion roof.

Is this the answer to affordable housing on the Coffs Coast?

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Woolgoolga home is LJ Hooker agent David Tompkins' pick of the week

A character filled home with views

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!