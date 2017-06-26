Meat tray thief gets a grilling in court after pursuit

COURT GRILLING: David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

A MAN who stole nine meat trays from a Coffs Harbour supermarket before leading police on a pursuit and crashing last week has been given a hefty jail sentence.

David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Moore was arrested last Monday night after he stole the meat trays from a supermarket on Harbour Dr before speeding off in a stolen Mitsubishi Verada sedan at about 8.30pm.

Traffic and Highway patrol officers were alerted to his dangerous manner of driving and Moore led patrol officers on a pursuit before crashing on Camperdown St.

Moore was arrested at the scene.

A 20-year-old man a passenger in the car was also later arrested for property offences after two video recorders were located, while a female passenger, 20, was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

In court, Moore pleaded guilty in front of Magistrate Robert Walker to shoplifting, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, receive stolen property outside NSW, driving while disqualified and police pursuit.

Magistrate Walker gave Moore an 18 month sentence, with 12 months non-parole, for the police pursuit and driving disqualified.

Moore was also today sentenced to six months for shoplifting and receiving stolen property.

A sentence to be served concurrently.

Moore was also ordered by the court to pay $800 in fines and was disqualified from getting a driver's licence for two years.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command police alleged that Moore had a SMS conversation prior to the incident, which indicated he intended to commit the offence.