McTernan's golden year continues

SWIMMING: Former Coffs Harbour para-swimming sensation Madeleine McTernan has continued a golden year after winning Swimming Gold Coast's Presidents Choice Award.

McTernan became the first para-swimmer to win the award.

"For Maddie to be held in the same high esteem as last year's 2018 winner David Morgan, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze medallist, and to be also linked with former winners and such greats as current Australian dolphin swimmers, Thomas Hauck, Ellijah Winnington, Kiah Melverton and Charlotte Mitchell is truly humbling.” McTernan father's Paul said.

"Never in our wildest dreams did my wife and I, ever think that one day one of our children would represent Australia in international swimming.”

McTernan's amazing year started in July 2018, where the swimmer won 11 medals at the Australian national schools swimming championships which were held in Hobart.

In August 2018 McTernan was selected by Swimming Australia to be part of the 2018 Australian Development Squad and competed at the Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships which was held in Cairns.

In February this year at the first leg of the World Para-Swimming Series Championships which was held in Melbourne, McTernan shocked everyone by winning her first International bronze medal for Australia in the 50m Backstroke final.

In April at the Australian Age Championships, McTernan won a record eight gold medals and one bronze medal.