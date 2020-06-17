McLeod’s Daughters spin-off in the works

Beloved Australian drama favourite McLeod’s Daughters is getting a second life, with its writer and the Tasmanian Government announcing funding for a spin-off.

Minister for the Arts Elise Archer today announced the recipients of the Tasmanian Government's Additional Screen Development Round, part of a $3.5 million Cultural and Creative Industries Stimulus Package as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A quarter of a million dollars of new funding will help screen practitioners develop new screen projects through Screen Tasmania, providing an injection into an industry heavily impacted by a global shutdown of screen productions.

Cast members of McLeod's Daughters.

Acclaimed Tasmanian producer and writer Posie Graeme Evans, alongside a high-calibre creative team, has received $20,000 to develop a drama spin-off of McLeods Daughters.

As the creator of the original series, Graeme-Evans will revisit and explore new stories of her beloved characters in McLeods of Drovers Run.

"Although the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by our creative industries, the pandemic has also lead to a period of intensive development for many Tasmanian screen makers," Ms Archer said.

"We are delighted to support many of them through our funding programs, creating opportunities and securing jobs.

"The project teams will be ready to seek production finance and for cameras to roll as restrictions continue to lift."

McLeod's Daughters writer Posie Graeme-Evans SUPPLIED

Taking to Instagram tonight, Graeme-Evans confirmed a feature film is well and truly in the works.

"THE STORY CONTINUES. Yes - it really does. And I'm letting you know first," Graeme-Evans said.

"We're developing a feature film. It's called "The McLeods of Drovers Run" and I started writing the story a couple of months ago.

"Today we heard that we've got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie."

She said the funding was a vote of confidence in the McLeod's reboot.

"And I promise, as we develop the story with the very talented screen writer Emma Jensen ("Mary Shelley" and the upcoming release, "I am Woman" - the Helen Reddy story) that I'll keep you with us every step of the way," she said.

"We're just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we're on our way.

"No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I'm right."

