Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott McLaughlin has set the early pace at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Scott McLaughlin has set the early pace at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

McLaughlin tops first practice at The Bend

by Cara Jenkin
23rd Aug 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Scott McLaughlin has continued his fine form at the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, setting the fastest practice time in the first session held at The Bend.

The Ford Mustang driver at Shell V-Power Racing was the only one to post a sub-1:50 minute time of a 1:49.7988.

South Australian driver Tim Slade was 0.35 seconds slower to be second-fastest in the Freightliner Racing Holden Commodore, with another Mustang - of Bottle-O Racing's Lee Holdsworth - third fastest with a time of 1:50.1772.

Wildcard entry Thomas Randle followed up quick pace he had in the co-driver session in the morning to be fourth-fastest.

Under a clear blue sky, 18C temperatures and slightly blustery conditions, the Supercars completed their first 30-minute practice session without major incident.

Practice 2 will be another 30-minute session, starting at 3.40pm.

More Stories

mustangs scott mclaughlin supercars
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Building a new empire piece by piece

    premium_icon Building a new empire piece by piece

    News THERE’S something special brewing down at Sawtell FC, with the club slowly laying the foundation to become a North Coast powerhouse over the coming years.

    • 23rd Aug 2019 3:56 PM
    Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    Business We look at what major infrastructure projects are under way.

    IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    premium_icon IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    News COFFS Harbour will now have a second $150,000 race.

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best PT as voted by our readers

    News BALANCE is the key according to our region's leading PT.