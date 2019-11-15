McHappy Day is twice as meaningful this year

IT WASN’T just the drivers, governing body and officials involved in this year’s rally who were feeling generous this week.

Local McDonald’s franchise owner Dave Munro has also pledged his support to those who have been impacted by the bushfires over the last seven days.

Mr Munro has teamed up with Rally Australia to raise money for Red Cross Australia.

“When we heard that these guys were trying to do something for the local community and partnering with Red Cross we wanted to get on board,” Mr Munro said.

“It’s a time when we’re already having our biggest fundraiser of the year, with funds going to Ronald McDonald House so I thought how can we do something to help out our local community who’s really hurting at the moment.”

Tomorrow is McDonald’s annual McHappy Day, with $2 from every Big Mac sold going to the Ronald McDonald House.

Mr Munro said he’d match the fundraising effort and donate the final figure to the Red Cross.

“We just thought it was a great oppurtunity, I’m mindful that the Rondald McDonald House is McDonald’s main charity, but I wanted to make a contribution to those who are helping people get through these natural disasters.

“Go buy a Big Mac, there are no calories in a Big Mac this weekend and $2 is going to go to both Ronald McDonald charities and the Red Cross.”

Mr Munro owns six McDonald’s stores on the North Coast; Grafton, Coffs North, Coffs Service Centre, Nambucca Service Centre, Kempsey and Kempsey South Service Centre.

McHappy Day raised $4.9 million last year and has become one of Australia’s most popular fundraisers.

For more information on Saturday’s event visit www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday.