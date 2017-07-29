McEvoy gets plumb ride for Coffs Cup

TWO-time winning Melbourne Cup winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy is headed to Coffs Harbour on Thursday to ride in our big race.

McEvoy will be riding Pelethronius in the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup, a gelding considered a very strong chance seeing as trainer David Pfeiffer's four year-old has won his past four starts, the last two at Randwick.

"He beat me one day at Kembla Grange and I was really taken with him,” McEvoy said.

"I had a margin on him at the furlong but he just kept coming.

"He's got a good tenacious attitude.”

It's fair to say McEvoy has been one of the in-form hoops over the past 12 months.

Last month he steered Tycoon Tara to win the Group 1 Tattersall's Tiara at Doomben. It was McEvoy's ninth elite-level success of the Australian racing year, a list that included the win on Almandin in the race that stops a nation.

McEvoy said he's never ridden at Coffs Harbour before but he's already been booked for two rides for Pfeiffer on THursday and another for Kris Lees.

"I've seen a bit of racing from Coffs Harbour and it's going to be great to get up there and have a look around and take part in the biggest day of the Coffs season,” the 36 year-old said.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club racing manager Tim Saladine said Pelethronius' trainer told him the reason the Artie Schiller gelding will be running in the feature event of the year has more to do with fairways and greens than racing.

'I spoke to Pfeiffer and he told me the owners want to come and play Bonville golf course and that he promised them to take the horse up there for the cup a month ago,” Saladine said.

Other likely starters on Thursday include South Grafton Cup winner Mr McBat and the mare he edged out that day Sofin who finished fourth in last year's Coffs Cup.

Toby Edmonds trained the 2015 winner Our Boy Nicholas and is looking for a repeat of that success when he brings Mr Epic down from the Gold Coast.

Matthew Dunn is looking at having three starters in the cup while Kris Lees' Magic Albert gelding Olympic Academy is also a likely starter.