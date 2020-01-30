Federer hit with first slam fine in more than a decade
He's the most unflappable man in tennis. But even Roger Federer loses his cool sometimes.
That happened during his extraordinary five-set comeback win over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, when he chastised himself in his native tongue during the third set - and was overheard by a multi-lingual linesperson.
He was hit with a code violation during the match, which led to a terse conversation with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.
It also resulted in just the second fine of Federer's extraordinary career - a $4400 whack for the audible obscenity.
It's just the second time Federer has been fined at a grand slam and the first in more than a decade.
In 2009 he was penalised for swearing during his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro.