McDonald’s to begin offering delivery on the Coffs Coast

COFFS locals will have no need to go on Macca’s runs anymore.

With social distancing now crucial due to Covid-19, McDelivery will be made available for the first time on the Coffs Coast.

McDonald’s Coffs North and Coffs Service Station have teamed up with Menulog and will now offer online ordering, with customers able to receive their food contact-free and straight to their door.

Rolling out over the coming weeks, the restaurants will be using Menulog’s ‘self-delivery’ option which enables the restaurants to use their own drivers.

Coffs Harbour is among more than 100 locations that will now have access to McDelivery.

More than 60 locations currently have access.