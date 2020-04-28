McDonalds refutes DA proposing a Woolgoolga franchise

A $5m service station development which proposed a McDonalds would be built on site has been refuted by the fast food giant.

MCDONALDS Australia has responded to a development application lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council for a franchise to be built alongside a petrol station in Woolgoolga, saying the fast food giant had no intention of being included proposal.

The development application by Fortitude Valley-based firm BTC Properties was the subject of mixed reactions from residents when it made the rounds of social media after it was lodged with the council last week.

The plans proposed a Mobil service station, a convenience store and a McDonalds would be built on Clarence St at the site of the Pinelodge Motel.

However, McDonalds Australia has today responded saying the application was not factual.

"McDonalds was not meant to be part of the development application that was submitted to the Coffs Harbour Council," a spokesperson said.

"We've spoken to the developer and the plans are being corrected to remove any references to McDonalds."

Dave Munro, Director of the Munro Group, told The Advocate it appeared the plans had been submitted to the council using McDonalds' branding despite any agreements being in place.

The Munro Group owns and operates McDonalds restaurants spanning from Grafton to Kempsey.

The DA, which is now being amended, had proposed a $5-million development including the creation of a 'Welcome to Woolgoolga' sign, as well as three fuel bowsers, a 54-space parking lot, footpaths, two driveways for vehicle entry and a new deceleration lane on Solitary Islands Way.

The application papers stated that McDonalds would employ more than 100 people in its Woolgoolga restaurant.

BTC Properties has been approached for comment.