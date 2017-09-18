25°
McDonald’s giving away FREE cheeseburgers today

MACCA'S is on board handing out cheeseburgers for free today for National Cheeseburger Day - and dah, dah, dah, dah we're lovin' it.

The McDonald's website confirmed the news on its official site saying that fast-food lovers had to download the mymacca's app to claim their cheat food.

There are 100,000 of these bad boys to give away.

"It's back! On September 18, we're celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. This year it's going to be bigger and cheesier than ever," the website stated.

"Fire up your app and find the Golden Meal to sink your teeth into the cheesy celebrations (We're sure you can guess where it is, wink, wink)."

People have to make the order through the new mobile ordering app, and there'll be a free cheeseburger waiting in the My Rewards section.

There are a few catches including only one per customer, available from 10:30am until 11:50pm, and only while stocks last.

