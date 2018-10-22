McCarthy hopes better track will yield results

Horse trainer Terry McCarthy is bringing two of the best young runners in his stable to Coffs Harbour today.

AN improving track at Coffs Harbour is what trainer Terry McCarthy wants to see when he arrives from Ballina today.

He lines up two runners, Stellar Jewel and Blue Monte, and his six-year-old mare looks to be his best winning chance.

Stellar Jewel races in a Class 3 Handicap (2010m) and has finished in the placings at her past three runs including a third at her home track last start over 1900m when she came from sixth at the 400m.

"She'll race well. She should have nearly won last start at Ballina but she's one of those unlucky horses that can find something to go wrong during a race,” McCarthy said.

"This race should suit her now that she's going up to 2000m and I'd like to see the track get out of the heavy range.”

With regular rider Leah Kilner on board she'll relax in the run before making her rivals work before the home bend and she only has to carry 53kg.

"The trip is something she can handle and we'll ride her a little bit different than usual. We'll ride her more quiet so she can make a nice long run,” McCarthy said.

"The horse of Matthew Dunn's (Mother To Race Her) likes to race on the speed so there will probably be a bit of tempo in the race. She always runs an honest race so I'm hoping she can poke her nose out and win.”

Blue Monte lines up in Class 1 Handicap (1507m) a race later and while his form doesn't read as good, he's run behind the likes of New Horizons and Caro Cavallo this time in.

"He's a fit horse but he's been struggling to find the right races,” McCarthy said.

"The company he's been going around in is pretty solid and the distance should suit him.”