McBat out of hell lines up another Cup victory

Brad Greenshields
| 2nd Aug 2017 4:30 AM
WINNING FORM: Mr McBat eases away from Sofin and Darci's Affair to win the South Grafton Cup.
WINNING FORM: Mr McBat eases away from Sofin and Darci's Affair to win the South Grafton Cup.

HE'S already won the Wingham Cup and South Grafton Cup this winter and now Mr McBat is aiming to make a treble with tomorrow's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Wyong trainer Damien Lane said the five-year-old by former Group 3 winner Krupt could overcome starting from a wide gate and would enjoy being able to run on top of the ground.

"His last two runs over a mile on a good track have been quite dominant," Lane said.

"He didn't draw the best for this race but he's a horse that likes to get back anyway, so it's not the end of the world."

The gelding will be having his first start at Coffs Harbour in tomorrow's feature event, but he's no stranger to the track's surrounds.

Prior to the South Grafton Cup win, Mr McBat spent a couple of nights in the trackside stables to reduce the amount of travel required on race day.

Lane said the large group of owners enjoyed themselves in Coffs after the South Grafton Cup win and warned locals the crew was set to hit the Pier Hotel tonight for the Cup Calcutta.

"They're a good bunch of guys and there's plenty of them," the trainer said.

"They had quite a good time at the Grafton carnival and they're hoping Coffs is going to be the same."

Jason Taylor has been engaged to ride Mr McBat in the Cup and Lane has employed him again to steer All But Gone in the Daniel Baker Sprint.

Meanwhile, apprentice Andrew Adkins, who just took out the Sydney apprentices' title this season, has a strong book of rides at the showcase meeting, including Single Spirit in the feature race.

Another jockey sure to attract plenty of interest from punters tomorrow will be Rachael Murray.

She recently became the first female jockey to ride 100winners in a season and tomorrow is on board the Lea Selby-trained Evangelist in the Gold Cup, as well as carrying the hopes of local connections when she pilots Ekibuuka in the Daniel Baker Sprint.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour gold cup coffs harbour racing club damien lane horse racing mr mcbat

